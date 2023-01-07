At Last, Becca Balint Is Sworn In as Vermont's First Congresswoman 

More than a year after she launched her campaign for U.S. House — and following a week in Washington, D.C., that felt like an eternity — Becca Balint can officially call herself Vermont’s first congresswoman.



At 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, the most arduous battle for Speaker of the House since 1859 limped to its chaotic conclusion, allowing Balint, a Democrat, and her 433 fellow congress members-elect to finally take the oath of office. For the previous four days, a zealous faction of far-right Republicans had refused to back the GOP pick for speaker, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), forcing a fight for the gavel almost as historic as it was excruciating to behold.



With the speakership held hostage, Balint and her colleagues couldn’t be sworn in, rendering them powerless to legislate, help their constituents, form committees, authorize federal spending, or otherwise constitute a functional chamber. By the wee hours of Saturday morning, after the House completed its 15th roll-call vote and elected McCarthy as its much-compromised leader, Balint’s only official action in the House since she arrived in Washington on Tuesday had been bellowing the name of the Democratic nominee for speaker — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) — 15 times, with barely diminished gusto. (At one point, according to Balint, Jeffries texted her on the House floor to thank her for her enthusiasm.)

click to enlarge James Buck

Becca Balint voting for speaker on the floor of the U.S. House

click to enlarge James Buck

Becca Balint with daughter Sarah, left, son Abe and wife Elizabeth Wohl, far right

But as the week wore on, even Balint, known for her hummingbird-like energy and spontaneous dance moves, seemed to wilt. She’d been spending her nights on a pullout couch in the Airbnb she rented with her family for the week; between those less-than-ideal accommodations and the mind-numbing tableau of dysfunction she was witnessing day in and day out on the House floor, she explained, she wasn’t getting much sleep.On Thursday afternoon, after belting out Jeffries’ name for the seventh time, Balint ducked out of the chamber to spend a few minutes with her wife, Elizabeth Wohl, and their two children, 15-year-old Abe and 12-year-old Sarah, before she would inevitably be called upon to shout it again, and again, and again, and then five more times after that. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Balint had donned a blue velvet blazer in which she’d hoped to be sworn in; by Thursday, she had abandoned it for a dark gray one.As she trudged through the underground tunnels of the Capitol to meet her family near the statue of the Hawaiian King Kamehameha in the visitor center, she wore a glazed expression. No one seemed to know when they might be released from this insufferable bardo; even more troubling, Balint said, was that the chorus of GOP dissenters, most of whom have denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, didn't seem to mind at all.“When you see people up close who actually don’t care if we have a functioning government, who would be perfectly happy bringing everything to a standstill — that’s bleak,” Balint said.She perked up slightly when she spotted her kids coming down the escalator at the visitor center. Abe greeted her with a hug and asked her how she was doing.“I’m weary,” Balint replied.The turmoil would drag on for another 36 hours. Balint and the rest of the incoming class of Congress members were supposed to travel to Philadelphia this weekend for a bipartisan retreat, but the speakership drama scuttled the trip. When the House convened late Friday night to hold what GOP leadership expected to be the last rounds of voting, Balint brought Sarah with her. A few hours before they took their seats on the House floor, Balint said, she'd learned that a friend had died by suicide.As the proceedings devolved into pandemonium — at one point, two Republican members of Congress had to physically restrain a colleague from a confrontation with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of the last holdouts against McCarthy, no more than 100 feet from where Balint and her daughter sat — Balint was mentally and emotionally elsewhere, she said."It all felt ridiculous and so very ego-driven," she wrote in a text message on Saturday morning. "And also I found myself not getting particularly swept up in it."Through two roll calls and one bizarrely aborted motion to adjourn, Sarah sat quietly beside Balint, crocheting a stuffed animal. After the last votes were counted, the speeches given, the oath of office taken, Balint and her daughter embraced. They took a selfie on the House floor, then left the chamber together, ready to get some sleep at last.