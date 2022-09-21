Submit Your Audition Video! 

Does you kiddo dance, sing or play a musical instrument? We want them to perform in the Kids VT Spectacular Spectacular at Higher Ground on Saturday, December 3.

How will it work?

Vermonters ages 5-16 are invited to submit a two-minute audition video to Kids VT. Kids can audition solo or in a group up to five people. Performers must introduce themselves, say what city or town they're from and introduce their act in their audition video. You must upload your audition video by 11:59 p.m. on October 30 to be considered. Parents will be notified about the results by Monday, November 7. The top 20 video submissions, determined by a panel of Kids VT judges, will be invited to perform in the live show at Higher Ground on Saturday, December 3.

Rules:

Participants must be between the ages of 5 and 16 and live in Vermont.

Please upload a horizontal video.

Group acts are limited to five people.

Participants can only be in one act.

The act must be approximately two minutes long.

Participants who are singing must sing with an instrumental track (no words), a capella or with a musical instrument.

Performers must introduce themselves, say what city or town they're from and introduce their act in their video audition.

Register Your Act

If you have any questions, please email Katie at spectacular@kidsvt.com.