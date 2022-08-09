Balint Defeats Gray in Historic U.S. House Primary 

"We proved them wrong. I was the long shot. I was the underdog," Balint said. "But this campaign wasn’t built on connections. It was built on relationships."

Molly Gray

"I can say that, while my disappointment is profound, so, too, is my gratitude for this opportunity," she said. "This was a deeply tough race with incredibly qualified candidates making their case to Vermonters."

"I will always be proud of the choice we gave Vermonters and grateful for the chance to be part of a conversation about the future of this state I love so very, very much," Gray continued. "So thank you. Thank you for coming."

Another Democratic contender, Rutland physician Louis Meyers, was on track to finish a distant third. Sianay Chase Clifford, who dropped out a few weeks ago but was still on the ballot, appeared destined for fourth.









Balint, Gray and Meyers were the three remaining candidates in the once-crowded field of Democratic rivals for the seat formerly held by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), who announced in November that he would run to replace retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.). Another candidate, state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale (D-Chittenden), dropped out of the race in late May and endorsed Balint — in part, Ram Hinsdale told reporters at the time, to forestall the possibility of a split vote between her and Balint.

The loss is a first for Gray, who shot onto Vermont's political scene in 2020. A political neophyte then, she entered a crowded Democratic primary field in the race for lieutenant governor and won easily. In December, less than a year into her term, Gray was the first candidate to launch a run for U.S. House.

Becca Balint is officially one step closer to becoming the first woman elected to Congress in Vermont’s history, defeating Lt. Gov. Molly Gray in the Democratic primary for U.S. House.Gray conceded around 8:40 p.m. and Balint, Vermont's Senate president pro tempore, addressed her supporters at an election night party in Brattleboro shortly after.Balint's decisive victory marked the conclusion of one of the most closely watched races this political season as candidates lined up to compete for a rare opening in the state's congressional delegation. Balint, a former middle school teacher from Brattleboro, would become the first openly gay person to represent Vermont in D.C. if she prevails in the general election in November.At Hula in Burlington, Gray addressed a much more somber crowd. She huddled with staffers, some of whom were crying, before saying, "Let's go do this" and taking the podium.