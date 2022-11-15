Balint to Give Away Campaign Donation From Disgraced Crypto Executive 

We want to turn it back around and make sure that people in Vermont are getting some relief from this mess — as much as we can."

"You've got so many people, so many consumers, who lost their money," she said. "We want to put this money to good use in Vermont ...

will give his donation to the Warmth Support Program, which is run by the nonprofit Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

Sen.-elect Peter Welch

Gabe, also created two pandemic-preparedness groups, Guarding Against Pandemics and Protect Our Future, that they used to support candidates.

The pandemic groups endorsed Balint and Welch, and Guarding Against Pandemics gave each of their campaigns $1,000.









But cryptocurrency executives seem to have a keen interest in her. In July, Nishad Singh, head of engineering at FTX, funneled $1.1 million to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which used much of the money on ads and mailings that supported Balint, who is gay. The Balint campaign had no control over the independent expenditures, which by law cannot be made in coordination with a candidate.

"I've been really excited about Balint because she's a strong proponent of pandemic prevention," Singh told Forbes in August. "Victory PAC wanted to run an independent expenditure to support Balint, I wanted to empower them to do that. My contribution here was personal and independent from my role at FTX."

"I don't ever want a candidate to have to watch what I had to watch, which was somebody spending on my behalf, and I had no control over the message, no control over what was being said, how it was being said," Balint said. "It feels terrible. You feel like you're losing control of your campaign. And it's not healthy for democracy."

still trying to understand a lot of what happened and the relationship between these players."





"From the beginning of campaign, I have supported having the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] involved," she said. "I want really strict guardrails ... I see this as a consumer protections initiative. And I think that this is basically the Wild West right now, in a currency that most investors in it don't even understand."