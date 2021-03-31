 Barbara Floersch On 'You Have a Hammer,' Her 'Why-To' Book on Grant Writing for Social Change | Books | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 31, 2021 Arts + Life » Books

Barbara Floersch On 'You Have a Hammer,' Her 'Why-To' Book on Grant Writing for Social Change 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "Granting Wisdom | Barbara Floersch on her "why-to" book on fundraising for social change"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Books »

About The Author

Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
Bio:
 Dan Bolles is Seven Days' assistant arts editor and also edits What's Good, the annual city guide to Burlington. He has received numerous state, regional and national awards for his coverage of the arts, music, sports and culture. He loves dogs, dark beer and the Boston Red Sox... more

Trending

A Legal Clash Highlights Vermont’s Struggle With Mentally Ill Lawbreakers
The Money & Retirement Issue — 2021
Soundbites: Matthew Evan Taylor Criticizes VSO's BIPOC-Focused Closing Concert
Vermont’s Financial Abuse Specialist Team Works to Protect Seniors’ Wallets
Brain Hacks Have a Disturbingly Literal Meaning in Brandon Cronenberg's 'Possessor'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Books

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation