Barre Opera House Reschedules Winter Shows 

click to enlarge
-
courtesy of Brian Dalthorp
-
We Banjo 3
Citing the latest COVID-19 surge, the Barre Opera House
has postponed four shows originally scheduled in January and February. Opera House director Dan Casey announced the news on Wednesday in a press release.
"Faced with spiking COVID Omicron cases here in the Green Mountain State and continuing its efforts to maintain as safe an environment as possible for its patrons, artists, volunteers and staff, the Barre Opera House has rescheduled three January shows and one February show to later dates," Casey wrote.
click to enlarge
-
File ©️ Seven Days
-
Vermont Burlesque Festival
The Vermont Burlesque Festival's Granite City Showcase
, originally slated for Friday, January 21, has been postponed until April 22. A signature event of the festival, the Showcase features music, comedy and alcohol tastings, along with the burlesque headliners.
The We Banjo 3
show slated for Saturday, January 22, has been moved to May 7. The four-piece band is composed of of two sets of brothers, and plays a hybrid of Celtic and bluegrass music dubbed "celtgrass."
The No Strings Marionette Company
's production of The Snow Maiden
scheduled for Sunday, January 23, is also postponed. The adaptation of the classic Russian folklore story will happen on April 3.
click to enlarge
Alan Doyle
-
courtesy of artist
-
Alan Doyle
's February 18 show is postponed until next year. The former front person of Canadian folk rockers Great Big Sea will play the opera house on February 17, 2023.
"While rescheduling is getting old, I feel fortunate that we were able to reschedule the four shows that have been pushed back," Casey told Seven Days
.
Casey explained that in the last month ticket sales have slowed to a crawl. So from a financial perspective, the postponements just made sense.
Casey noted that agents he's spoken with around the country report that ticket sales have been down 20 to25 percent, a number he said is consistent with sales at the Barre Opera House.
"I'd also rather bring these artists — and our audiences — back when it's safer," Casey added.
The Barre Opera House shows are the latest in a string of cancellations and postponements at entertainment venues in Vermont in January as COVID-19 cases surge due to the Omicron variant. Popular clubs such as Radio Bean in Burlington and the Bent Nails Bistro in Montpelier have shuttered their doors for at least the rest of the month. South Burlington's Higher Ground and Nectar's in Burlington have canceled or rescheduled several shows.
"We just have to hope that we've made the right programming choices," Casey said. "And that there will be enough excitement about our acts."