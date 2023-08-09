 Beethoven Meets Butoh at Bread and Puppet Theater | Performing Arts | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 09, 2023 Arts + Life » Performing Arts

Beethoven Meets Butoh at Bread and Puppet Theater 

By

Published August 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Saturdays through August 26: The Kompass Quartet, 2 p.m., free, followed by "Idiots of the World Unite Against the Idiot System," 3 p.m., and "Mother Dirt Church Services," 4:30 p.m., $10, at Paper Mâché Cathedral, Bread and Puppet Theater, in Glover. breadandpuppet.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "String Feverish | Beethoven meets butoh at Bread and Puppet Theater"

