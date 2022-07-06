Bernie Sanders Endorses Balint in Vermont's U.S. House Race 

click to enlarge File: Jamie Gemmiti

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

“Becca understands that if we are going to combat the existential threat of climate change, establish universal health care and mental health care for all, create good paying jobs in Vermont and protect American democracy, we need leaders who have the courage to challenge the status quo," Sanders said. "Becca has that courage.”



Sen. Becca Balint at a debate

“Becca is a person of deep integrity," Sanders said in his statement. "She is the kind of person we need in Congress. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Becca today and look forward to serving with her in Washington.”

“Bernie joins a coalition of teachers, farmers, firefighters, electricians, and working people across our state," Balint said. "The coalition we are building represents all of Vermont and I am so proud that we have been able to bring so many different people together."

"His policy has been to support the Democratic nominees once the voters have decided," she said in May.