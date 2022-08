Seven Daysies Awards 2022

Best acupuncture practice Vermont Community Acupuncture

click to enlarge Courtesy of Vermont Community Acupuncture Vermont Community Acupuncture — If we had to pinpoint what makes Vermont Community Acupuncture a Seven Days readers’ favorite, we would guess it’s the affordable rates, in-depth health chats and herbal medicine consultations. Take your prick — er, pick! Other Finalists Integrative Acupuncture

Maynard Acupuncture

OPEN Community Acupuncture

re·sil·ience Acupuncture & Sports Medicine