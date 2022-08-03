Seven Daysies Awards: Best antique store, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
Barge Canal Market — This Pine Street outpost is perfect for folks who'd prefer to live in a Wes Anderson film. The shop focuses on mid-20th-century design as well as American industrial and vintage barn furnishings.
find, follow, fan us: