Seven Daysies Awards: Best antique store, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
Barge Canal Market — From quirky art to elegant furniture, this Pine Street outpost offers unique accents for the home. The sprawling showroom specializes in mid-20th-century décor, as well as American industrial and vintage barn furnishings.
find, follow, fan us: