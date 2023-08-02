 Seven Daysies Awards: Best antique store, 2023

Best antique store 

Barge Canal Market

click to enlarge Barge Canal Market - MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Barge Canal Market

Barge Canal Market — From quirky art to elegant furniture, this Pine Street outpost offers unique accents for the home. The sprawling showroom specializes in mid-20th-century décor, as well as American industrial and vintage barn furnishings.

Other Finalists

  • Anjou & the Little Pear
  • 5 Corners Antiques
  • Vintage Inspired Marketplace

Previous Winners

