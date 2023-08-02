 Seven Daysies Awards: Best art gallery, 2023

Best art gallery 

BCA Center

click to enlarge BCA Center - RACHEL SEVERANCE
  • Rachel Severance
  • BCA Center

BCA Center — Born from an arts council founded in 1981 by then-mayor Bernie Sanders, this multilevel gallery was once a firehouse. Now it hosts rotating contemporary art shows and arts education events for the community.

Other Finalists

  • ArtHound Gallery
  • Soapbox Arts
  • The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

