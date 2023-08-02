 Seven Daysies Awards: Best arts event, 2023

Best arts event 

South End Art Hop

  • Tyler Vendituoli

South End Art Hop — Art Hop showcases the best that Burlington's South End Arts District has to offer. The mostly free slate of events draws tens of thousands for a September weekend of open studios, music, food and fashion.

Other Finalists

  • Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
  • Waterbury Arts Fest

Previous Winners

