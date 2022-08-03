 Seven Daysies Awards: Best auto repair, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Services

  |  

Best auto repair 

Girlington Garage

click to enlarge From left: Peter Murphy, Susan McGrath, Nikki Louison, Michelle Watt, Derek Cherniawski and Max Berlow - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • From left: Peter Murphy, Susan McGrath, Nikki Louison, Michelle Watt, Derek Cherniawski and Max Berlow

Girlington Garage — Vermont has yet to send a woman to Congress, but the state does have female representation in one of the longest-standing old boys' clubs in the service industry: auto repair. Most mechanics are men working at repair shops owned by men.

Demeny Pollitt became the rare female owner of a car repair shop when she opened Girlington Garage in South Burlington in 2009. An automotive technology graduate of Vermont Technical College, Pollitt pledged to give women a place to bring their cars without fear of being intimidated or duped.

The concept worked. Girlington treats all customers — men, too — with respect and honesty. True to the biz's nondiscriminatory commitment, Pollitt hires mechanics of all genders as long as they're up to the tasks of repairing brake rotors and rotating tires. There's free coffee in the lounge, and a fleet of loaner cars means you don't have to wait while your wheels get fixed.

Other Finalists

  • Brian's North End Automotive
  • Dave's Williston AutoCare
  • Halford Motors
  • New England Automotive

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation