click to enlarge Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days

Lloyd Squires

Myer's Bagel Bakery — Montréal-style bagels are at Vermonters’ fingertips. Founder-baker Lloyd Squires learned his craft at Montréal's famed St-Viateur Bagel. He's moved on but the bagels remain.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

The Bagel Café & Deli

The Bagel Place

Burlington Bagel Bakery

Feldman's Bagels

click to enlarge Courtesy of Wally's Place

Wally's Place — Named for longtime South Hero citizen Walter "Wally" Niebling, this café brings the community together over bagels. Fifteen signature flavors range from honey wheat to Montréal spice.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)