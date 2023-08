click to enlarge File: Melissa Passaen

Myer's Wood Fired

Myer's Wood Fired — The wood-fired oven has been turning out hundreds of hand-rolled, Montréal-style bagels daily since 1996. This year, the retail operation moved to an expanded space on Shelburne Road.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

The Bagel Place

Burlington Bagel Bakery

Feldman's Bagels

Vermont Bagel Co.

click to enlarge Courtesy of K.C.'s Bagel Café

K.C.'s Bagel Café — New York-style bagels are boiled and baked daily — and available with 13 varieties of housemade cream cheese — at this shop that's been around since 1995.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)