 Seven Daysies Awards: Best barber/men's cut, 2022

Best barber/men's cut 

Imperial Barber Co.

  • Courtesy of Imperial Barber Co.

Imperial Barber Co. — Owner and barber Andrew Juhasz is behind the chair at this first-time Daysie-winning business. Established in 2021, the Queen City cuttery is part of Imperial Collective, which also includes a tattoo shop.

Other Finalists

  • Burlington Barber Shop
  • Lux Barber Shop
  • The Men's Room
  • Myles Court Barbershop
  • Old Soul Barbershop

Location Details

