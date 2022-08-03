Seven Daysies Awards: Best beauty-product purveyor, 2022

click to enlarge Daria Bishop

Mirror Mirror

Mirror Mirror — Vermont has a lot more outdoor gear shops than beauty emporiums — which makes Mirror Mirror all the more remarkable. There's no need to drive to New York or visit a major chain for a sweeping selection of the most popular cosmetics and top-notch services, from hydra facials to eyelash extensions and massages to makeup applications. The store's sleek elegance and attentive employees provide plenty of pampering even without the spa treatments.

Mirror Mirror specializes in exclusive brands such as Dr. Barbara Sturm, Natura Bissé and Biologique Recherche skin care; Westman Atelier, By Terry and Trish McEvoy cosmetic collections; Philip B., Virtue and Kérastase hair lines; Byredo and Diptyque fragrances; and Tom Ford eyewear.

Last year, Mirror Mirror added a second location in Stowe that includes a full-service café and cocktail lounge called Après, where shoppers can luxuriate while they try the latest in facial serums or a new shade of blush. Meanwhile, the Burlington shop has expanded into a multifaceted sanctuary of grooming with a full-fledged hair salon and separate lash studio.

