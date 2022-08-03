 Seven Daysies Awards: Best beer festival, 2022

Best beer festival 

Vermont Brewers Festival

click to enlarge At the Lawson's tent at Vermont Brewers Festival 2018 - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • At the Lawson's tent at Vermont Brewers Festival 2018

Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.

