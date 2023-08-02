Seven Daysies Awards: Best beer festival, 2023

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Chip Natvig

Vermont Brewers Festival

Vermont Brewers Festival — If there's one thing Vermonters love, it's craft beer. If there's another thing Vermonters love, it's buying local and directly from the makers. And if there's a third thing Vermonters love? It's combining both at the Vermont Brewers Festival.

Now in its 30th (nonconsecutive) year, this annual tasting party is put on by the Vermont Brewers Association as a way to connect its members with the beer-drinking public. The 2023 event, held at Burlington's Waterfront Park on July 21 and 22, featured 70 participating taprooms serving up sips of beloved beers alongside batches brewed especially for the festival.

Educational programming also highlighted the unique techniques that put Vermont on the craft beer map. The fermentation tent, for example, hosted experts from such businesses as Foam Brewers, Elmore Mountain Bread and Jasper Hill Farm digging deep into the world of pickles and probiotics. Sour power!

