 Seven Daysies Awards: Best beer from a local brewery, 2022

Drink

Best beer from a local brewery 

Edward (Hill Farmstead Brewery)

Edward (Hill Farmstead Brewery) — Released as part of Hill Farmstead's Ancestral Series, Edward is an award-winning American pale ale crafted with water from the namesake's own well.

Other Finalists

  • Disco Montage (Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.)
  • Fiddlehead IPA (Fiddlehead Brewing Company)
  • Sip of Sunshine IPA (Lawson's Finest Liquids)
  • Switchback Ale (Switchback Brewing Company)

