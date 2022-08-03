Seven Daysies Awards: Best beer from a local brewery, 2022

Best beer from a local brewery
Edward (Hill Farmstead Brewery)
click to enlarge
-
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
-
Hill Farmstead Brewery
Edward (Hill Farmstead Brewery) — Released as part of Hill Farmstead's Ancestral Series, Edward is an award-winning American pale ale crafted with water from the namesake's own well.
Other Finalists
- Disco Montage (Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.)
- Fiddlehead IPA (Fiddlehead Brewing Company)
- Sip of Sunshine IPA (Lawson's Finest Liquids)
- Switchback Ale (Switchback Brewing Company)
