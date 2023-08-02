 Seven Daysies Awards: Best bike rental shop, 2023

Best bike rental shop 

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Outdoor Gear Exchange — This outdoor equipment hub on Church Street rents standard and premier bikes, plus accessories, at reasonable prices throughout the summer. Ready to ride? Book your rental online, over the phone or in store.

Other Finalists

  • Local Motion
  • North Star Sports
  • Skirack

Previous Winners

Location Details

