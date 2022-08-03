Seven Daysies Awards: Best bike shop, 2022

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Service manager Dan Hock

Old Spokes Home — Call it a chain reaction. When the pandemic hit, it seemed as though everyone wanted a new two-wheeler for getting around, which spiked global demand. As finding both new and used bikes became more difficult and the price tags rose apace, Vermonters sought out cycling solutions in their own backyard, at an established and affordable hub.

Founder Glenn Eames opened Old Spokes Home in 2000 in a former turn-of-the-century Jewish deli in Burlington's Old North End. Since then, the nonprofit bike shop has become a cultural mecca for local riders — and a perennial favorite for Daysies voters.

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Executive director Jon Copans

The enterprise wins for good reasons: Old Spokes is geared entirely toward serving its community. It houses Bike Recycle Vermont, which refurbishes used bicycles for low-income Vermonters. It teaches kids and adults how to repair and maintain their bikes. Most importantly, it keeps cycling affordable for everyone, whether folks ride for transportation, exercise, competition or the sheer joy of it.

