Seven Daysies Awards: Best bike shop, 2023

Earl's Cyclery and Fitness — Earl's has kept locals on two wheels for 65 years with a wide selection of bikes, gear and accessories — and an emphasis on attentive customer service. Bikers can get tune-ups here, too.

Onion River Outdoors —Biking buffs can find everything they need at the Onion — including new riding buddies. Volunteers lead groups for different pace levels and on different types of terrain. Trade in and trade up to new wheels during the store’s annual bike swap.

