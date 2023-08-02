 Seven Daysies Awards: Best bike shop, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Shopping

  |  

Best bike shop 

Earl's Cyclery and Fitness (South Burlington) & Onion River Outdoors (Montpelier)

click to enlarge Earl's Cyclery and Fitness - COURTESY OF EARL'S CYCLERY AND FITNESS
  • Courtesy of Earl's Cyclery and Fitness
  • Earl's Cyclery and Fitness

Earl's Cyclery and Fitness — Earl's has kept locals on two wheels for 65 years with a wide selection of bikes, gear and accessories — and an emphasis on attentive customer service. Bikers can get tune-ups here, too.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)
  • North Star Sports
  • Old Spokes Home
  • Outdoor Gear Exchange
  • Skirack
click to enlarge Onion River Outdoors - COURTESY OF ONION RIVER OUTDOORS
  • Courtesy of Onion River Outdoors
  • Onion River Outdoors

Onion River Outdoors —Biking buffs can find everything they need at the Onion — including new riding buddies. Volunteers lead groups for different pace levels and on different types of terrain. Trade in and trade up to new wheels during the store’s annual bike swap.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)
  • Bicycle Express
  • Bootlegger Bikes

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation