 Seven Daysies Awards: Best Bloody Mary, 2022

Drink

Best Bloody Mary 

Penny Cluse Café

click to enlarge Bloody Mary at Penny Cluse Café - COURTESY OF PENNY CLUSE CAFÉ
  • Courtesy of Penny Cluse Café
  • Bloody Mary at Penny Cluse Café

Penny Cluse Café — Some consider tomato juice and spirits to be part of a well-rounded breakfast. Penny Cluse’s Simple Bloody Mary or Bloody Maria, loaded with horseradish and pickled peperoncini, hits the spot.

Other Finalists

  • American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
  • Après
  • Misery Loves Co.
  • Rustic Roots

