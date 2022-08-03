 Seven Daysies Awards: Best bluegrass artist or group, 2022

Best bluegrass artist or group 

The Tenderbellies

The Tenderbellies — The Burlington-based string band formed at an impromptu show in 2013 and has been serving up fingerpickin'-good bluegrass ever since.

Other Finalists

  • Beg, Steal or Borrow
  • The Wormdogs

