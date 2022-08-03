 Seven Daysies Awards: Best blues artist or group, 2022

Best blues artist or group 

Dwight + Nicole

click to enlarge Dwight + Nicole - COURTESY OF DWIGHT + NICOLE
  • Courtesy of Dwight + Nicole
  • Dwight + Nicole

Dwight + Nicole — The Burlington-based trio moves listeners with powerful and poignant blues and R&B numbers. Blast “Wait” from the 2018 EP Electric Lights for some serious catharsis.

Other Finalists

  • Bob Wagner
  • Dave Keller
  • Nobby Reed Project
  • Sarah King

Previous Winners

