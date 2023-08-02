 Seven Daysies Awards: Best bouncers, 2023

Best bouncers 

Chocolate Thunder Security

click to enlarge Chocolate Thunder Security - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • Chocolate Thunder Security

Chocolate Thunder Security — Founded in 2010 by veteran bouncer Mikey Van Gulden, Chocolate Thunder delivers security services while emphasizing compassion and de-escalation. Event guests stay safe — and smiling.

  • Higher Ground
  • Nectar's
  • Ruben James

