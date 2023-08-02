 Seven Daysies Awards: Best boutique fitness studio, 2023

Best boutique fitness studio 

Align Cycling

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ALIGN CYCLING
  • Courtesy of Align Cycling

Align Cycling — Formerly known as REV, this studio still has an inclusive atmosphere, motivating instructors and killer beats. Founder Sarah DeGray’s premier indoor cycling studio puts a new spin on spin class.

Other Finalists

  • The Body Lab Pilates & Conditioning
  • Main Wellness Works
  • Peace of Mind Pilates
  • Pure Barre

