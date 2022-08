click to enlarge Courtesy of August First Bakery

August First Bakery

August First Bakery — New owners Frank Pace and Marnie Long are continuing August First’s tradition of serving up stellar freshly baked loaves, including seven grain, seeded baguettes and house focaccia.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Great Harvest Bread Co.

Klinger's Bread Company

Knead Bakery

O Bread Bakery

click to enlarge Courtesy of Red Hen Baking Co.

Red Hen Baking Co.

Red Hen Baking Co. — Nibble a flaky croissant while watching bakers work, or sit down with soup and a sandwich. Breads and pastries are made with grains sourced from within 150 miles of the bakery.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)