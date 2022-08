Courtesy of Penny Cluse Café

Penny Cluse Café

Penny Cluse Café — Now-President Joe Biden ate blueberry pancakes at Penny Cluse in 2016 — joining the ranks of countless Burlingtonians who have been happily tucking in to buckets o’ spuds and turkey Reubens at this café for more than 20 years.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

The Café HOT.

The Friendly Toast

Rustic Roots

Sneakers Bistro

Blue Paddle Bistro

Blue Paddle Bistro

Blue Paddle Bistro — With Daysies wins for best restaurant and best chef outside Chittenden County, it’s no surprise that Blue Paddle’s Sunday brunches are in demand. They're offered monthly in the off-season.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)