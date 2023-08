click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

Chicken and waffles with a mimosa at Sneakers Bistro

Sneakers Bistro — Folks have frequented the Onion City's retro café for more than 40 years. The all-day breakfast, particularly the Sneakers Famous Eggs Benedict, is legendary.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

The Café HOT.

The Friendly Toast

The Grey Jay

Jericho Café & Tavern

Wayside Restaurant, Bakery & Creamery

Wayside Restaurant, Bakery & Creamery — Since 1918, this family-friendly restaurant has partnered with farms, fishermen and foragers. Breakfast is served all day, and free, scratch-made doughnut holes are offered each morning from 7 to 8 a.m.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)