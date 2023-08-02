 Seven Daysies Awards: Best breakfast sandwich, 2023

Best breakfast sandwich 

Kountry Kart Deli

The Shiner - COURTESY OF KOUNTRY KART DELI
  • Courtesy of Kountry Kart Deli
  • The Shiner

Kountry Kart Deli — Whether you choose a Shiner, a Morning Riser or one of the 21 variations thereof, chowing down on these greasy treats is a Burlington rite of passage.

  • August First
  • Burlington Bagel Bakery
  • The Café HOT.
  • Myer's Wood Fired

