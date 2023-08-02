 Seven Daysies Awards: Best bridal shop, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Shopping

  |  

Best bridal shop 

Fiori Bridal Boutique

click to enlarge Fiori Bridal Boutique - JORDAN SILVERMAN
  • Jordan Silverman
  • Fiori Bridal Boutique

Fiori Bridal Boutique — Elegance abounds at this bridal shop owned by three generations of women. To minimize the stress of the dress-buying experience, Fiori’s consultants guide brides to top-quality gowns by the latest designers.

Other Finalists

  • Hinterland Bride
  • Needleman's Bridal & Formal
  • Veilmonté Bridal Showroom

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation