A Farmhouse burger

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill — The Farmhouse Group’s award-winning gastropub offers six local burgers, from the LaPlatte River Angus Farm Beef to the Misty Knoll Turkey to the Farmhouse Veggie.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

GloryBurger

Grazers

Kate's Food Truck

The Shopping Bag

Worthy Burger

Worthy Burger — Burgers of all kinds are flame-kissed over a hardwood fire — top 'em with bacon, cheese or secret sauce. Hopheads trek from afar for the craft beers on draft.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)