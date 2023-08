click to enlarge Courtesy of Farmhouse Tap & Grill

A Farmhouse burger

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill — The Farmhouse Group's award-winning gastropub offers several local burgers, from a chickpea-based veggie patty to its classic LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef, topped with bacon, arugula, cheddar and pickled red onions.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Archie's Grill

Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.

Grazers

The Shopping Bag

click to enlarge File: Glenn Russell

The El Alamo burger at Burger Barn

Burger Barn — This snack shack serves more than 30 burgers with Boyden Farm beef — but any can be made veggie. The impressively large El Alamo features bacon, onion rings, banana peppers, Cabot cheddar and barbecue sauce.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)