 Seven Daysies Awards: Best cannabis dispensary, 2023

Best cannabis dispensary 

Bern Gallery Cannabis (Burlington) & Mountain Girl Cannabis (Rutland)

Bern Gallery Cannabis
  • Courtesy of Bern Gallery Cannabis
  • Bern Gallery Cannabis

Bern Gallery Cannabis — With Vermont’s legalization of adult cannabis use, this longtime Burlington smoke shop expanded from pipes to the products that go in them. The dispensary operates out of Bern Gallery and offers edibles, tinctures, pre-rolls and flower to help you reach new highs.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • Ceres Collaborative
  • Grass Queen
  • Magic Mann
  • Winooski Organics
Ana and Josh MacDuff
  • Jon Olender
  • Ana and Josh MacDuff

Mountain Girl Cannabis — Back in the 1970s, long before most people had heard of California's cannabis-growing region known as the Emerald Triangle, pot smokers spoke with almost religious reverence of a fabled strain of sativa known as Colombian Gold. Cultivated in the mountains of South America, it was, like those shiny bars inside Fort Knox, the gold standard of cannabis — and to most black-market weed buyers, equally inaccessible.

Colombian Gold isn't currently on the menu at Mountain Girl Cannabis, but another '70s classic is: Acapulco Gold. And if gold isn't your color, you can try Blue Dream, Purple Sprite or Tropical Cherry. Thanks to a Colombian-born Vermonter's golden business idea, local adults can now enjoy all the colors of the cannabis spectrum, including Rainbow Sherbet. Ana MacDuff, a native of the Andes Mountains, and her husband, Josh MacDuff, offer flowers, pre-rolls, edibles and more at their Rutland dispensary.

The couple, who first bonded over a joint, went on to score the coveted spot of Vermont's first licensed adult-use retail outlet, then opened its doors on day one of legalization. Now they run the first dispensary outside Chittenden County to win a Daysie. Mountain Girl Cannabis can proudly proclaim, "We're No. 1!"

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)

  • Cambridge Cannabis Company
  • Gram Central
  • Higher Elevation
  • Zenbarn Farms
Location Details

