 Seven Daysies Awards: Best car detailing, 2022

Services

Best car detailing 

Matt's Wash & Wax

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MATT'S WASH & WAX
  • Courtesy of Matt's Wash & Wax

Matt's Wash & Wax — Car windows, trunks, doorjambs and floor mats are spick-and-span after a visit to Matt’s. Transportation is no problem with its free local pickup and delivery service.

Other Finalists

  • Automaster SPA
  • Detail Works
  • Executive Car Wash
  • Seaway Car Wash and Detail Center
