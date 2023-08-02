 Seven Daysies Awards: Best car detailing, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Services

  |  

Best car detailing 

Matt's Wash & Wax

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MATT'S WASH & WAX
  • Courtesy of Matt's Wash & Wax

Matt's Wash & Wax — Vermont winters wreak havoc on cars, inside and out. Family-owned Matt's Wash & Wax is up to the challenge, with a range of detailing packages plus convenient pickup and delivery service.

Other Finalists

  • Armstrong's Better Detailing
  • Automaster SPA
  • Detail Works
  • Seaway Car Wash and Detail Center

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation