 Seven Daysies Awards: Best CBD retail shop, 2022

Best CBD retail shop 

Zenbarn Farms

Zenbarn Farms — “We believe in the power of cannabis to make the world a better place,” reads Zenbarn Farms’ website. To that end, hemp farmers Noah and Marlena Fishman put forth CBD products such as tinctures, bath fizzes, edibles and smokables.

Other Finalists

  • Green Mountain Hemp Company
  • Magic Mann
  • vTerra Farms
  • Winooski Organics

Previous Winners

