 Seven Daysies Awards: Best chef, 2022

Food

Best chef 

Phoebe Bright (Blue Paddle Bistro)

Phoebe Bright - COURTESY OF BLUE PADDLE BISTRO
  • Courtesy of Blue Paddle Bistro
  • Phoebe Bright

The master behind Blue Paddle’s palate-pleasing dishes describes her food as “delicious yet unpretentious.” She also notes, on the restaurant’s website, that “being a chef is very athletic — that’s one of the reasons I love what I do!”

Other Finalists

  • Bobby Chompupong (BKK in the Alley)
  • Christian Kruse (Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.)
  • Justin Dain (Oakes & Evelyn)
  • Micah Tavelli (Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar)

Previous Winners

