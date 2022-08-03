Seven Daysies Awards: Best chef, 2022

-
Courtesy of Blue Paddle Bistro
Phoebe Bright
The master behind Blue Paddle’s palate-pleasing dishes describes her food as “delicious yet unpretentious.” She also notes, on the restaurant’s website, that “being a chef is very athletic — that’s one of the reasons I love what I do!”
Other Finalists
- Bobby Chompupong (BKK in the Alley)
- Christian Kruse (Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.)
- Justin Dain (Oakes & Evelyn)
- Micah Tavelli (Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar)
