 Seven Daysies Awards: Best children's toy store, 2023

Vermont's Independent Voice

Best children's toy store 

Turner Toys

click to enlarge Turner Toys - BEAR CIERI
  • Bear Cieri
  • Turner Toys

Turner Toys — Tackle those weekend birthday parties with ease at this kid-oriented gift shop. From wooden trains and yo-yos to games and art supplies, the shelves here hold plenty of options for the perfect gift.

Other Finalists

  • ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain Museum Store
  • Jamie Two-Coats' Toy Shop
  • Woodbury Mountain Toys

Previous Winners

Location Details

