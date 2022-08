Seven Daysies Awards 2022

Best chocolate brand Lake Champlain Chocolates

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lake Champlain Chocolates

Vegan truffles from Lake Champlain Chocolates Lake Champlain Chocolates — Burlington’s premier chocolatier has something for everyone. Order a luscious hot chocolate, do a self-guided tasting or grab gourmet confections for someone special — aka yourself. Other Finalists Daily Chocolate

NU Chocolat

The Scoop

Snowflake Chocolates