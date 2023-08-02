 Seven Daysies Awards: Best club DJ, 2023

Best club DJ 

Craig Mitchell

click to enlarge DJ Craig Mitchell - COURTESY OF CRAIG MITCHELL
  • Courtesy of Craig Mitchell
  • DJ Craig Mitchell

Craig Mitchell —This perennial Daysies winner is a Burlington house favorite in the DJ booth, making his own music or playing a wild mix of others'. Wherever he goes, he brings the party.

Other Finalists

  • DJ ATAK
  • DJ GAYBAR
  • DJ Memery
  • DJ Taka

Previous Winners

  |  

