 Seven Daysies Awards: Best coffee shop, 2023

Best coffee shop 

Uncommon Coffee

The "#VeryAsian" Ube Uncommon Coffee Co. in Essex
  • Oliver Parini
  The "#VeryAsian" Ube Uncommon Coffee Co. in Essex

Uncommon Coffee — After Uncommon Grounds closed its Queen City doors in 2019, former manager Maya Crowley opened this coffee and breakfast space with in-house roasting. Jump-start your day with a cup of Costa Rica La Minita or Vietnam Opal Bold.

  • Catalyst Coffee Bar
  • Cosmic Grind Coffee Shop
  • Kru Coffee Collective
  • Nomad Coffee

