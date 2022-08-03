 Seven Daysies Awards: Best cooking class, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Food

  |  

Best cooking class 

Baking School at King Arthur Flour

click to enlarge Baking School at King Arthur Flour - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Baking School at King Arthur Flour

Baking School at King Arthur Flour — Head to the flour company's flagship campus for delicious lessons in baking. World-class instructors will school you on everything from mastering British meat pies to discovering the magic of wild yeast.

Other Finalists

  • City Market, Onion River Co-op
  • Cook Academy at the Essex Culinary Resort & Spa
  • Cooking With Stephanie
  • Red Poppy Cakery

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation