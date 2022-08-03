Seven Daysies Awards: Best cooking class, 2022

Best cooking class
Baking School at King Arthur Flour
click to enlarge
-
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
-
Baking School at King Arthur Flour
Baking School at King Arthur Flour — Head to the flour company's flagship campus for delicious lessons in baking. World-class instructors will school you on everything from mastering British meat pies to discovering the magic of wild yeast.
Other Finalists
- City Market, Onion River Co-op
- Cook Academy at the Essex Culinary Resort & Spa
- Cooking With Stephanie
- Red Poppy Cakery
find, follow, fan us: