 Seven Daysies Awards: Best country artist or group, 2022

Vermont's Independent Voice

Arts + Entertainment

    

Best country artist or group 

Jamie Lee Thurston

click to enlarge Jamie Lee Thurston, left, and Jimmy T Thurston - ROSS NICKEL / BOOTLEGGER BEWARE PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Ross Nickel / Bootlegger Beware Photography
  • Jamie Lee Thurston, left, and Jimmy T Thurston

Jamie Lee Thurston — Trace Adkins, Montgomery Gentry and Rodney Atkins have all performed songs penned by this Waterbury native. Country fans can tap their boots to high-octane tunes such as “Killin’ Song” and “Ghosts in His Eyes."

Other Finalists

  • Brett Hughes
  • Chris & Erica
  • Sarah King
  • Wild Leek River

Previous Winners

    

