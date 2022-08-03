Seven Daysies Awards: Best country artist or group, 2022

click to enlarge Ross Nickel / Bootlegger Beware Photography

Jamie Lee Thurston, left, and Jimmy T Thurston

Jamie Lee Thurston — Trace Adkins, Montgomery Gentry and Rodney Atkins have all performed songs penned by this Waterbury native. Country fans can tap their boots to high-octane tunes such as “Killin’ Song” and “Ghosts in His Eyes."

Other Finalists