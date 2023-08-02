 Seven Daysies Awards: Best country artist or group, 2023

Best country artist or group 

Brett Hughes

click to enlarge Brett Hughes - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Brett Hughes

Brett Hughes — A local legend and the onetime host of Radio Bean’s iconic Honky Tonk Tuesdays, Hughes can be heard at venues around the state. He plays solo and with his group, That Bluegrass Band.

Other Finalists

  • CONANT
  • Minced Oats
  • Wild Leek River

Previous Winners

