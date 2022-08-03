 Seven Daysies Awards: Best tribute band, 2022

Best tribute band 

Purple: A Tribute to Prince

click to enlarge Craig Mitchell - FILE: LUKE AWTRY
  • File: Luke Awtry
  • Craig Mitchell

Purple: A Tribute to Prince — Renowned house DJ Craig Mitchell is also a singer and arguably the biggest Prince fan in Vermont — or maybe anywhere. For proof, seek out his killer tribute act.

Other Finalists

  • The Full Cleveland
  • Heartless
  • Lazer Dad
  • RaiZed on Radio

Previous Winners

