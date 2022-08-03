 Seven Daysies Awards: Best craft brew selection, 2022

Best craft brew selection 

Beverage Warehouse

Beverage Warehouse — The state’s largest craft beer, wine and liquor store goes above and beyond to keep its 14,000-plus Facebook fans in the loop on beer deliveries and free tastings. Recycle those cans at the drive-through redemption center.

  • Birdsong Beer & Wine
  • Cheese & Wine Traders
  • Craft Beer Cellar
  • Stowe Public House & Bottle Shop

